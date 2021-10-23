Bitcoin Adult Market Cap Hits $47,589.62 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Adult has a total market cap of $47,589.62 and $84.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00105742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,711.81 or 1.00421255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.69 or 0.06532956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com . Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading

