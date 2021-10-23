Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $209.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00277698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00112348 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00147991 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

