BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Tops $1.46

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

