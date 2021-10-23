Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $103,578.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00518584 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,531,647 coins and its circulating supply is 10,531,643 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.