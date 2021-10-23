Bitspawn (SPWN) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitspawn has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $686,746.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00071523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,294.29 or 0.99997266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.92 or 0.06527218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021858 BTC.

Bitspawn Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitspawn Coin Trading

