BlackCoin Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021923 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,973,116 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

