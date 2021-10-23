BlackRock Inc. Acquires 897,465 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.96% of Inhibrx worth $41,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INBX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 240.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 165.5% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 33.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INBX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

