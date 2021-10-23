BlackRock Inc. Buys 106,781 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.66% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $37,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 67,863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SCU stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.