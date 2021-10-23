BlackRock Inc. Has $38.99 Million Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of Forestar Group worth $38,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Forestar Group by 51.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOR. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

FOR stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

