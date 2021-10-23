BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 532,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.72% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 52.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCF shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.