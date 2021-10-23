BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $914.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $895.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.90 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

