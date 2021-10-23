BlackRock Inc. Purchases 99,609 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.73% of Passage Bio worth $41,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2,061.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 338,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Passage Bio stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

