BlackRock Inc. Sells 119,679 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,426,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,679 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $38,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

