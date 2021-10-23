BlackRock Inc. Sells 138,846 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 138,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Kimball Electronics worth $39,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $514,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

