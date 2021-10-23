BlackRock Inc. Sells 150,360 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.91% of FutureFuel worth $41,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $338.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

