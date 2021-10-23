Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$117.60 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

