Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.75. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 3,281,846 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

