Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.75. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 3,281,846 shares.
Several brokerages recently commented on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.16.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.
Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)
Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.
