BonFi (BNF) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $97,331.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00207007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00103843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010695 BTC.

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

