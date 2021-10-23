BonusCloud (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $45,134.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00205052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010601 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

