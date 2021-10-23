Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14).

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLX. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

BLX stock opened at C$37.93 on Thursday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.92 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 96.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

