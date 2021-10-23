Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $146,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

