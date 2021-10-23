Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $485.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

