Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after buying an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after buying an additional 2,066,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

