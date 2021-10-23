Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report sales of $29.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.23 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $118.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.70 million, with estimates ranging from $142.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

LVOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $97,000.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

