Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post sales of $568.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.60 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $271.81 on Friday. Saia has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $273.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Saia by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

