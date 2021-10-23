Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $799.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $825.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $773.70 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $201,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

