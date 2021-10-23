Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.45. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,873. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

