Brokerages Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after buying an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BrightView by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,851,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BrightView by 281.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,074,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BV opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

