Brokers Issue Forecasts for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PLMR opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 197.81 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

