Brokers Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of PRPL opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

