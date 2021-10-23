Brokers Set Expectations for NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

