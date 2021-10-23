Brokers Set Expectations for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,034.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 131,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,184,927 shares of company stock valued at $75,814,936. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.