Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 146.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257,379 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $193,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,323,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 164,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 98,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

