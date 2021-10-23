BSClaunch (BSL) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $350,451.46 and approximately $796,740.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00071886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00106022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,122.42 or 0.99866377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.13 or 0.06550412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021873 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars.

