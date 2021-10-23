Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.27

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and traded as high as $36.51. Bunzl shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 92,331 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,369.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

