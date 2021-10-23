CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI opened at $285.07 on Friday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $288.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after purchasing an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.