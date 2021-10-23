CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 4,066.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of CAI International worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter worth $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CAI International by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

