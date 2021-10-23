Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.84

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.84 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 95.50 ($1.25). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 21,586 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £716.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

