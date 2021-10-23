California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of CyberArk Software worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.78 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $187.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

