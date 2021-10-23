California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Crane worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Crane by 85.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

