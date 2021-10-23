California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PK opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

