California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,423 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of AutoNation worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $15,131,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

