California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Essent Group worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

