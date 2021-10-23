California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Q2 worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $79.92 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

