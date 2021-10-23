California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8,213.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI opened at $78.59 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

