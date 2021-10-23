California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

