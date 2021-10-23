California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of HollyFrontier worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HFC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

