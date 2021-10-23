California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,635,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.