California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Medpace worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,624. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP opened at $187.04 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $199.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

