California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.83 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of The Timken worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

